41-year-old ‘The Voice’ contestant found dead in his apartment

After being signed to Hollywood Records in 2000 and then Virgin Records in 2006, Nolan Neal got into a fight on the phone with his father, who told him he would never make it in the industry.

To make matters worse, Nolan’s father threatened to take his own life.

Out of fear and panic, Neal put down the phone and refused to speak to him again.

Said, it turned out that his father was not making idle threats, and committed suicide shortly after the argument.

Riddled with guilt Nolan, turned to partying, drugs and alcohol which ruined his singing career and resulted in him being dropped from Virgin Records part way through his debut album.

Nolan then went to rehab and was clean for ten years and felt ready to try his luck in the singing world again.

In 2016 he was a contestant on “The Voice,” but did not win.

In 2020 Nolan auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” by singing the first song he wrote after getting clean called “Lost.”

All four judges and the audience gave him a standing ovation and Judge Simon Cowell said that his voice was “spectacular” and “amazing.”

Following the sad news, fans were quick to offer their condolences.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Nolan Neal was an incredible talent with infectious energy and a warm spirit.”

“Writing and performing with him was some of the most fun I’ve had in music. And out of thousands trying to make it in this town, he deserved to be a household name.”

“God bless you, bud.”

