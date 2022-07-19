By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 17:16

American journalist faces death penalty in Iran for enabling activist website Credit: Vanchai tan/ Shutterstock.com

American journalist, Jamshid Sharmahd is reportedly facing the death penalty in Iran for enabling an activist website, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The daughter of the American journalist told FoxNews about the pending death penalty in Iran her father is facing, claiming that the Tehran regime lawyer said the sentence was “certain.”

The regime has denied Sharmahd an independent lawyer, with a potential sixth hearing expected later this week.

Sixty-seven-year-old Sharmahd was reportedly kidnapped by the Iran regime in July 2020, while the journalist was stating at a Dubai Hotel.

His daughter claimed that the trial is currently attempting to find a scapegoat for a 2008 terrorist attack at a mosque in Shiraz, Iran, that killed 14 people and more than 200 injured.

Sharmahd had previously worked as a radio journalist in California, US, as well as running a site that allowed for Iran’s citizens to express themselves freely:

“My dad created a website where activists (in Iran) could post articles, and he would talk about it on his radio show,” stated his daughter.

Sharmahd who is a German citizen, but legal resident in the US, has reportedly seen no help from Germany, Iran’s biggest trade partner in recent decades.

“I don’t see true actions from Germany. If Germany wants to rescue my dad, they can. They have the resources,” said his daughter.

She also added that her father suffers from Parkinson’s and is currently in isolation.

The news follows a similar story reported in May, when a British geologist faced the death penalty in Iraq, eventually being sentenced to 15 years in prison, for a crime he was unaware he committed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.