Base jumper and daredevil tumbles 300 metres to his death

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 15:37

Maxim Slobodian Credit: Instagram/greenflyingdude

A base jumper, daredevil and professional skydiver has died in a stunt that went horribly wrong after he hit an obstacle sending him tumbling more than 300 metres to his death.

It is still unclear on Tuesday, July 19 what went wrong and how the experienced jumper could hit an obstacle in the mountains above Lake Walenstadt, Switzerland

Maxim Slobodian, also known as the Maxim Ignite online, was a highly experienced jumper who had more than 8,100 under his belt according to his online biography.

The cause of his death on Sunday night has not been confirmed but speculation is that he experienced some problem with his wingsuit or his parachute. St Gallen police are still conducting their investigations and have declined to comment on the cause of the accident.

Medics from a private air rescue tried to save Slobodian’s life, but his injuries were extensive with an on-site doctor declaring him dead at the scene.

Tributes have poured in online for Slobodian who had posted a number of pictures of himself gliding in his wing suit saying: “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.

“We live to feel free in the sky, to reach the impossible. For the dreamers and the believers, the child who wants to fly high.”

Slobodian, the base jumper and daredevil, died doing what he enjoyed most, but he will be sorely missed by his friends, family and fans for his positive attitude toward life.

