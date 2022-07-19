By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 23:45

Biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million won by UK ticket holder

One lucky ticket holder from the UK has won the largest jackpot ever played for in the Euromillions, scooping £195 million (€190.6m).

Camelot have revealed this evening, Tuesday, July 19, that today’s winning for a rollover Euromillions jackpot of £195 million (€190.6m), was bought in the UK. This is the largest amount of money ever won in the National Lottery.

The actual total of £195,707,000 had rolled over since June 17. Tonight’s winning numbers were: six, 23, 27, 40 and 41, and the lucky star digits were two and 12.

Check those tickets, the EuroMillions results for Tue 19 Jul are: 6, 23, 27, 40 and 41, Lucky Stars 2 and 12. View draw details: https://t.co/yb1oQshwgZ pic.twitter.com/ZGgaKKTrnH — EuroMillions (@UK_EuroMillions) July 19, 2022

“What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million”, said Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Mr Carter added: “This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100 million. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s record-breaking lucky winner”.

“This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year, and the 15th UK winner of over £100m”, he continued.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for good causes across the country. This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nation’s athletes at the upcoming Commonwealth Games”, Mr Carter explained.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.