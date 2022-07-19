Boris Johnson’s Government wins late-night confidence vote in House of Commons

By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 0:25

Image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Michael Tubi/Shutterstock

A late-night confidence vote in the House of Commons has seen Boris Johnson’s Government win by 349 votes to 238.

In a late-night confidence vote in the House of Commons this evening, Monday, July 18, Boris Johnson’s Government has won by a majority of 111. Supporting the motion, MPs voted 349 to 238, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to leave office on September 6, but this confidence vote could now see him remain for another seven weeks until the Tory Party chooses its next leader.

There had been repeated calls from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for Mr Johnson to step down immediately, but the PM was undaunted as he stood and faced the House. In his opening speech – amid loud heckling from the Labour benches – Boris Johnson spoke of Brexit, Ukraine, and of how well he dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the evening, the runners in the race to replace Mr Johnson as prime Minister had reached the point where only four candidates remain. Former soldier Tom Tugendhat was the latest to drop out of the running. Rishi Sunak still has a healthy lead over Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, with Kemi Badenoch falling behind.

The next ballot will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, where the field will be narrowed down to just three candidates.

