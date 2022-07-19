By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 14:23

Breaking News : 40 degrees celsius and climbing as new record set in the UK

2.21 pm – The MetOffice has confirmed a new record temperature has been recorded in the UK with the mercury hitting 40.2 degrees celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The MetOffice has once again issued warnings to be #weatheraware and to take the necessary precautions as the mercury is still climbing.

2:10 pm – The UK has hit a new record of 39.1 degrees Celsius as the mercury continues to climb making the possibility of the forecast 41 degrees, a distinct possibility.

That record follows an overnight all-time high, which was recorded in Kenley in Surrey where the thermometer hit 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The new record set earlier today on Tuesday, July 19 was in Charlwood Surrey with the previous record of 38.7C set in 2019 at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens.

A provisional high has been set for London, subject to confirmation.

🌡️ For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today 📈 Temperatures are still climbing in many places, so remember to stay #WeatherAware ⚠️#heatwave #heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/GLxcR6gjZX — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

A red alert remains in force for much of the UK although the weather is expected to begin cooling from the southwest later today. The heat is also expected to be broken by isolated thundershowers that will continue over the next few days.

The record high follows the extreme temperatures experienced elsewhere from the US to China to Spain, where the latter has so far recorded its hottest July ever.

Although the record was expected to be broken yesterday, England had to wait for today whereas Wales set a new high mark of 37.1 degrees Celsius at Hawarden.

High temperatures continue to cause problems across the UK with rails buckling, highways and airport runways melting. Police in Cambridgeshire are just one of the many regions that has reported unusable roads that have become “skateparks”.

Authorities have warned of delays on roads as a result, as they have airports and trains with some running reduced schedules due to the heat. The advice is check before your travel.

Speaking to Sky News Bob Ward Policy Director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said that: “The UK has got to stop thinking of itself as a cold country.

“In the summer months, we are now a hot country.

“There is no excuse for the government’s lack of preparedness for this kind of extreme heat event.”

