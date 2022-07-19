BREAKING NEWS: Hungary ready to allow passage of military assistance from other countries to Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 18:37
The passage of military assistance to Ukraine through Hungary’s territory was announced by Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine, as reported by Pravda.
“Unlike many Western partners, we have felt for ourselves what it is like to confront this huge eastern state. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons – this is our strategic position. However, the third countries can use our territory,” stated Magyar.
Also, according to the deputy head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Hungary will now be taking Ukrainian children to its sanatoriums and camps, as well as the treatment of civilians and military in medical institutions.
Hungary will also provide 1,000 scholarships for Ukrainians in its universities.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hungary had previously stated it would not provide weapons to Ukraine in order to avoid becoming a party to the conflict with Russia.
The news of Hungary allowing for the passage of military assistance to Ukraine follows reports of the President of the Republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, proposing signing security guarantees with Moldova, with Russia acting as a mediator, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.