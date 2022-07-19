BREAKING NEWS: Hungary ready to allow passage of military assistance from other countries to Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 18:37

Hungary has stated it is ready to allow the passage of military assistance from other countries to Ukraine through its territories, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The passage of military assistance to Ukraine through Hungary’s territory was announced by Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine, as reported by Pravda.

“Unlike many Western partners, we have felt for ourselves what it is like to confront this huge eastern state. At the same time, Hungary itself will not supply its weapons – this is our strategic position. However, the third countries can use our territory,” stated Magyar.

Also, according to the deputy head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Hungary will now be taking Ukrainian children to its sanatoriums and camps, as well as the treatment of civilians and military in medical institutions.

Hungary will also provide 1,000 scholarships for Ukrainians in its universities.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hungary had previously stated it would not provide weapons to Ukraine in order to avoid becoming a party to the conflict with Russia.

The news of Hungary allowing for the passage of military assistance to Ukraine follows reports of the President of the Republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, proposing signing security guarantees with Moldova, with Russia acting as a mediator, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

