By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 13:21

BREAKING NEWS: Russian missile strike hits apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @5sos5sbaby

Russian forces reportedly launched a missile strike that has hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The news on the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Ukraine, which has hit an apartment building, was shared by the Mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Goncharenko on Facebook.

“The missile strike was on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims,” he wrote.

According to futher reports, there is currently one victim.

Video footage and images of the Russian missile strike has since been shared online:

“Russia🇷🇺 has attacked (not surprisingly) an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine🇺🇦. There are casualties.”

Russia🇷🇺 has attacked (not surprisingly) an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine🇺🇦. There are casualties. pic.twitter.com/f39EKUU6r2 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @officejjsmart

“The Russians hit the central part of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, with air missiles. So far, one civilian has been killed, – Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military District, said.”

1/2⚡️The Russians hit the central part of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, with air missiles. So far, one civilian has been killed, – Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military District, said. pic.twitter.com/yjE5CyFYqe — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

#Russian invaders struck at a residential area in #Kramatorsk

Credit: Twitter @revishvilig

“Kramatorsk, 19.07.2022does it look like a military object? #RussiaIsATerroristState”

Credit: Twitter @5sos5sbaby

The city of Kramatorsk is the administrative centre of Kramatorsk Raion, located in Eastern Ukraine, specifically in the northern portion of Donetsk Oblast.

The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic that reportedly killed an estimated 250 foreign mercenaries, according to a report by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, on Monday, July 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.