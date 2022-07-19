By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 13:21
BREAKING NEWS: Russian missile strike hits apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
Credit: Twitter @5sos5sbaby
The news on the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Ukraine, which has hit an apartment building, was shared by the Mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Goncharenko on Facebook.
“The missile strike was on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are victims,” he wrote.
According to futher reports, there is currently one victim.
Video footage and images of the Russian missile strike has since been shared online:
“Russia🇷🇺 has attacked (not surprisingly) an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine🇺🇦. There are casualties.”
Russia🇷🇺 has attacked (not surprisingly) an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine🇺🇦. There are casualties. pic.twitter.com/f39EKUU6r2
— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 19, 2022
Russia🇷🇺 has attacked (not surprisingly) an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine🇺🇦. There are casualties. pic.twitter.com/f39EKUU6r2
— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 19, 2022
Credit: Twitter @officejjsmart
“The Russians hit the central part of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, with air missiles. So far, one civilian has been killed, – Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military District, said.”
1/2⚡️The Russians hit the central part of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, with air missiles. So far, one civilian has been killed, – Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military District, said. pic.twitter.com/yjE5CyFYqe
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 19, 2022
1/2⚡️The Russians hit the central part of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, with air missiles. So far, one civilian has been killed, – Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military District, said. pic.twitter.com/yjE5CyFYqe
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 19, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
#Russian invaders struck at a residential area in #Kramatorsk
#Russian invaders struck at a residential area in #Kramatorsk pic.twitter.com/MX2HkW0Hqo
— Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) July 19, 2022
#Russian invaders struck at a residential area in #Kramatorsk pic.twitter.com/MX2HkW0Hqo
— Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) July 19, 2022
Credit: Twitter @revishvilig
“Kramatorsk, 19.07.2022does it look like a military object? #RussiaIsATerroristState”
Kramatorsk, 19.07.2022does it look like a military object? #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/I0K3A4npRm
— al 🍝🇺🇦 (@5sos5sbaby) July 19, 2022
Kramatorsk, 19.07.2022does it look like a military object? #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/I0K3A4npRm
— al 🍝🇺🇦 (@5sos5sbaby) July 19, 2022
Credit: Twitter @5sos5sbaby
The city of Kramatorsk is the administrative centre of Kramatorsk Raion, located in Eastern Ukraine, specifically in the northern portion of Donetsk Oblast.
The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic that reportedly killed an estimated 250 foreign mercenaries, according to a report by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, on Monday, July 18.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.