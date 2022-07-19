By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 11:27

CDC issues alert on "Parechovirus" outbreak that is fatal to infants Credit: Kateryna Kon/ Shutterstock.com

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of Parechovirus cases in young infants began in May 2022, affecting various states in the US.

The CDC defines the Parechovirus (also known as PeV infections) that are affecting infants in the latest outbreak, as a “group of viruses known to cause a spectrum of disease in humans.”

They have encouraged clinicians to include Parechovirus as a possible diagnosis for any young infants who display symptoms of fever, sepsis-syndrome, as well as seizures and meningitis, without any other known cause.

The reported cases of parechovirus that have been investigated were all reportedly PeV-A3.

Most young infants are reportedly infected at nursery, mainly children aged between 6 months and 5 years, suffering symptoms such as upper respiratory tract infection, fever, and rash.

However, for younger infants, aged less than 3 months, severe illness can occur, including sepsis-like illness, seizures, and meningitis or meningoencephalitis, particularly in infants younger than 1 month.

The news of the parechovirus outbreak in young infants has been quickly spread on Twitter:

“It’s not only that we are seeing the rare, severe cases that we have seen in the past,” he added. “We’re also seeing more parechovirus activity in general and earlier in the season than we typically would see.”

“We noticed a few months ago reports starting to pop up throughout the country and now it appears that there’s widespread circulation of parechoviruses throughout the country,” said Dr. Kevin Messacar/ Children’s Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado.”

“Now we should be worried about. Parechovirus(PeV) is circulating in the USA. Virus is found in Neanates & infants. Causing Sepsis like Syndrome, seizures, meningitis.”

Now we should be worried about. Parechovirus(PeV) is circulating in the USA. Virus is found in Neanates & infants. Causing Sepsis like Syndrome, seizures, meningitis. https://t.co/GnZXGRfnya — Aftab Khan, MD. (@khanaftab9003) July 18, 2022

“Healthcare providers in multiple states have reported parechovirus.”

“The alert doesn’t say which states have seen infections in young children or how many cases have been reported…There is no systematic surveillance for parechovirus…”

Healthcare providers in multiple states have reported parechovirus. “The alert doesn't say which states have seen infections in young children or how many cases have been reported…There is no systematic surveillance for parechovirus…” https://t.co/Nm7ZCdMpgM — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) July 18, 2022

Another tweet on the parechovirus outbreak in infants read: “The ‘parechovirus’ is usually spread through saliva, coughing, feces and sneezing.”

“Wash your hands after cleaning your child’s nose, and after changing their diaper, Dr. Marcello, who is the Chief of Pediatric Med at Children’s Hospital indicated.”

The 'parechovirus' is usually spread through saliva, coughing, feces and sneezing. Wash your hands after cleaning your child’s nose, and after changing their diaper, Dr. Marcello, who is the Chief of Pediatric Med at Children’s Hospital indicated.https://t.co/xZqV5sQq6H — E. Willa Simpson (@EWillaSimpson) July 19, 2022

“The potentially fatal parechovirus is now circulating in multiple states, causing fevers, seizures, and sepsis-like symptoms, including confusion and extreme pain, according to the CDC.”

The potentially fatal parechovirus is now circulating in multiple states, causing fevers, seizures, and sepsis-like symptoms, including confusion and extreme pain, according to the CDC.https://t.co/Zv8Q0n5PSl — Faisal Caesar (@faisalyorker1) July 19, 2022

The news of the parechovirus outbreak follows reports of two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly contagious disease that belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus, which were confirmed in Ghana.

