Costa Blanca summer hotel occupancy close to pre-pandemic levels

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 10:32

Benidorm Old Town - Image Arcady/Shutterstock.com

Costa Blanca hotel occupancy for summer, and for the whole of the Valencian Community has almost reached pre-pandemic levels according to HOSBEC.

A report by the Hotel and tourism business association of the Valencian Community (HOSBEC) released on Tuesday, July 19 says that the forecasts for the first half of July have been met and that bookings going forward show a near recovery of the sector.

According to the report, the number of visitors would not appear to have been adversely affected by the travel chaos that has affected many airports around the continent. The cost-of-living crisis also appears to have had little impact on people’s desire and willingness to travel abroad, with the United Kingdom remaining the top visitors to the area accounting for 5.9 per cent of occupants. Second, are the Dutch at 4.6 per cent followed by Americans 4.2 per cent and Italians at 3.9 per cent.

La #ocupaciónhotelera cumple objetivos en la primera quincena de julio aproximándose a los datos de 2019. A pesar de las dificultades económicas, operativas y sanitarias, el destino de #Valencia registra buenos datos 👉 89,3% (-0,5 punto sobre 2019) 📰https://t.co/CjmH1932SB pic.twitter.com/ROgoyG7nJd — HOSBECValencia (@HosbecValencia) July 18, 2022

The Costa Blanca (Alicante) –not including Benidorm– reaches 80.1% occupancy, which is exactly the same value as that observed during the previous fortnight and one point below 2019.

Local tourists continue to make up the bulk of visitors to the region accounting for 71.3 per cent, however, forecasts suggest this number will rise to around 80 per cent for the remainder of the summer.

Benidorm is the one area that has bucked the trend, with bookings currently three per cent above those of 2019. A quality offer at an affordable price is said to be the reason for the city’s continued growth as a tourist destination.

With Costa Blanca summer hotel occupancy close to pre-pandemic levels, the hotel industry will have made a full recovery which can only be good news for the economy and employment in the region.

