By Guest Writer • 19 July 2022 • 11:20

Presentation of the cheque Credit: Love to Sing choir

DUQUESA charity event raised €1435 for BOTIKA Neurocognitive Centre in Casares with a barbeque on July 8 at the Duquesa Golf Restaurant.

The Love to Sing (LTS)International Choir celebrated their end of season with this charity concert welcoming around 100 guests who enjoyed a summers evening of music.

Performing were the talented musician Sami James, followed by an enjoyable performance by the LTS Choir and finishing off with rocking songs from Danny Vaughn.

Throughout the evening guests were able to peruse craft and charity stalls and enjoy the exceptional barbeque.

The evening raised over €1,435 for the charity thanks to generous donations, ticket sales and the prize raffle.

The BOTIKA Charity, which receives no government aid and relies on private donations and events like this, gives essential care and support to the elderly in the rural areas around Casares, with a drop-in centre for all who need help, especially those suffering from degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Love to Sing International Choir is always available to support charities, so if you have an event that you might be interested for the Choir to perform at please contact Maggie on +34 628 163 977 or email: [email protected]

The Choir is having a well-deserved rest until the end of August, when the new season will commence with rehearsals every Wednesday and is always looking to strengthen its ranks but can currently only accept applications from dedicated experienced singers who can read music.

To find out more visit their Facebook page Love2SingCDS.

Thank you for reading Duquesa charity event raised €1435 for BOTIKA’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.