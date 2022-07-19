By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 17:39
WATCH: HUGE fire rages at the side of A2 at Dartford, UK. Image: Twitter Emily French
Videos emerged on Tuesday, July 19 of a fire on the A2 near Dartford Heath in the UK.
Kent firefighters are on the A2, which connects London with the English Channel port of Dover in Kent, battling a huge grass blaze near the A2 at Dartford Heath.
The fire follows the announcement from the London Fire Brigade “declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave.”
A2 at Dartford…. pic.twitter.com/2We19NZPsJ
— Keith Parsons. (@KeithParsons81) July 19, 2022
Several videos and photos have been shared on Twitter showing the blaze.
Spain’s Social Drive account shared the video, writing: “The trees along the road begin to burn. A2 Dartford.”
Los árboles pegados a la carretera comienzan a arder
🇬🇧 A2 Dartford pic.twitter.com/0JHMzgoQjm
— SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) July 19, 2022
BBC Three’s Jolyon Rubinstein joked: “Wildfires by the A2 in Dartford. But I can probably only see them because I’m ‘Woke’.”
Wildfires by the A2 in Dartford. But I can probably only see them because I’m “Woke”. pic.twitter.com/08jWwbqueT
— Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) July 19, 2022
The Express’s Nathan Rao wrote: “BREAKING: Dartford Heath on fire as Heatwave Britain turns into a tinder box. Flames lick the A2 (pic: Emily French) #heatwave #weather #ukheatwave.”
BREAKING:Dartford Heath on fire as Heatwave Britain turns into a tinder box. Flames lick the A2 (pic: Emily French) #heatwave #weather #ukheatwave pic.twitter.com/bTWsqCSyYO
— Nathan Rao (@ExpressNathan) July 19, 2022
Earlier, the MetOffice confirmed a new record temperature had been recorded in the UK with the mercury hitting 40.2 degrees celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport.
The MetOffice issued warnings to be #weatheraware and to take the necessary precautions as the mercury is still climbing.
