By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 17:39

WATCH: HUGE fire rages at the side of A2 at Dartford, UK. Image: Twitter Emily French

FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene of a huge fire at the side of the A2 at Dartford, hours after the London Fire Brigade declared a major incident.

Videos emerged on Tuesday, July 19 of a fire on the A2 near Dartford Heath in the UK.

Kent firefighters are on the A2, which connects London with the English Channel port of Dover in Kent, battling a huge grass blaze near the A2 at Dartford Heath.

The fire follows the announcement from the London Fire Brigade “declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave.”

Several videos and photos have been shared on Twitter showing the blaze.

Spain’s Social Drive account shared the video, writing: “The trees along the road begin to burn. A2 Dartford.”

Los árboles pegados a la carretera comienzan a arder 🇬🇧 A2 Dartford pic.twitter.com/0JHMzgoQjm — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) July 19, 2022

BBC Three’s Jolyon Rubinstein joked: “Wildfires by the A2 in Dartford. But I can probably only see them because I’m ‘Woke’.”

Wildfires by the A2 in Dartford. But I can probably only see them because I’m “Woke”. pic.twitter.com/08jWwbqueT — Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) July 19, 2022

The Express’s Nathan Rao wrote: “BREAKING: Dartford Heath on fire as Heatwave Britain turns into a tinder box. Flames lick the A2 (pic: Emily French) #heatwave #weather #ukheatwave.”

BREAKING:Dartford Heath on fire as Heatwave Britain turns into a tinder box. Flames lick the A2 (pic: Emily French) #heatwave #weather #ukheatwave pic.twitter.com/bTWsqCSyYO — Nathan Rao (@ExpressNathan) July 19, 2022

Earlier, the MetOffice confirmed a new record temperature had been recorded in the UK with the mercury hitting 40.2 degrees celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The MetOffice issued warnings to be #weatheraware and to take the necessary precautions as the mercury is still climbing.

