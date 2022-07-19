By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 13:23
French police join Costa Blanca's Gandia police force to maximise security. Image: National Police Twitter
Both French agents carry out their tasks thanks to the international collaboration project “European Police Stations” through which foreign police officers are assigned, for a period of time, to areas with large amounts of tourists.
This project will continue in Gandia until the end of July and its main objective is to ensure greater security for tourists according to Som Gandia on Tuesday, July 19.
The news comes just days after we reported that Gandia Town Hall confirmed the creation of two new car parks. So far, a total of 400 new free parking spaces have been created.
The first car park is located at the entrance of Grau Beach next to the library of the Polytechnic University while the second one is in the plot located on the Calle Ribera Baja.
These spaces are already available to users and will help visitors and customers of the shops in the square and Grau beach to have more facilities when visiting Gandia.
José Manuel Prieto, the mayor of Gandia, has expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of these spaces and said that the executive’s intention is to continue expanding the free services that are available.
“In the coming weeks an asphalt facility will be set up in the facilities area, which will practically double the number of spaces currently available to the public to almost 800,” the mayor confirmed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.