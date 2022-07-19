By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 13:23

French police join Costa Blanca's Gandia police force to maximise security. Image: National Police Twitter

Two agents of the National French Police have been patrolling in Gandia on the Costa Blanca alongside agents of Gandia’s National Police.

Both French agents carry out their tasks thanks to the international collaboration project “European Police Stations” through which foreign police officers are assigned, for a period of time, to areas with large amounts of tourists.

This project will continue in Gandia until the end of July and its main objective is to ensure greater security for tourists according to Som Gandia on Tuesday, July 19.

The news comes just days after we reported that Gandia Town Hall confirmed the creation of two new car parks. So far, a total of 400 new free parking spaces have been created.

The first car park is located at the entrance of Grau Beach next to the library of the Polytechnic University while the second one is in the plot located on the Calle Ribera Baja.

These spaces are already available to users and will help visitors and customers of the shops in the square and Grau beach to have more facilities when visiting Gandia.

José Manuel Prieto, the mayor of Gandia, has expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of these spaces and said that the executive’s intention is to continue expanding the free services that are available.

“In the coming weeks an asphalt facility will be set up in the facilities area, which will practically double the number of spaces currently available to the public to almost 800,” the mayor confirmed.