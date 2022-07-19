Granada CF sign goalkeeper Raul Fernandez on a free from UD Las Palmas

By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 3:54

Image of Granada CF's Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes. Credit: Google maps - Santiago García

Goalkeeper Raul Fernandez has joined Granada CF on a free transfer from UD Las Palmas.

Basque goalkeeper Raul Fernandez has joined Granada CF as a player for the next two seasons. The footballer arrived this Monday, July 18, on a free transfer from UD Las Palmas.

📼 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 Primera toma de contacto de Raúl Fernández con el cuerpo técnico en la Ciudad Deportiva. ❤️🤝#𝙀𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙖 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/l35mRReCe9 — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) July 18, 2022

Raul Fernandez is a footballer with extensive experience in professional football, with more than 250 appearances between LaLigaSantander, LaLiga Smartbank, Segunda B, Copa del Rey, and the Europa League.

The 34-year-old keeper returns to what was his home in the 2009-2010 season, after arriving on loan from Athletic Club de Bilbao. That season – which culminated in promotion against AD Alcorcon – the 6ft 5 inch goalie played 22 games, 21 of them as a starter.

His career since making his debut in 2006 has spanned the reserve and first teams of Athletic, UB Conquense, Granada CF, CD Numancia, Racing de Santander, Real Valladolid, CD Mirandes, Levante UD, and UD Las Palmas, where he played for the last four seasons.

Born in Bilbao, Viscaya, Fernandez joined Athletic Bilbao‘s prolific youth system, Lezama, at the age of only 10. He made his senior debut with the reserve side in Segunda Division B before finally making his full LaLiga debut on April 23, 2011, aged 22. Raul starred in a hotly contested home derby match against Basque neighbours Real Sociedad, helping his side to a 2-1 victory.

