Tributes pour in for Greek musician Kostas Gerakis, 40, who died following a heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 15:14

Tributes pour in for Greek musician Kostas Gerakis who died following a heart attack aged 40. Image: YouTube Dimitris Lappas

TRIBUTES have flooded social media for Kostas Gerakis who died over the weekend following a sudden heart attack at the age of 40.

Kostas Gerakis, the popular Greek musician who worked with the likes of George Dalaras, Sokratis Malamas, Leonidas Balafas, Matoula Zamanis and Stelios Vamvakaris, died on Saturday, July 16, although news of his death only began circulating on Tuesday, July 19.

According to local media reports, the guitarist suffered a heart attack after playing tennis and died in the changing rooms.

He leaves behind a wife and baby girl.

Paying tribute, the news was originally shared by George Galiatsos on Facebook.

“RIP Kostas Gerakis,” he wrote.

“A brilliant guitarist, bouzouki and upright bass player, Kostas is no longer with us. By tragic coincidence he left this wretched world as Hector did…..he was found dead in the changing rooms after playing a tennis match. He was only 40 years old.

“Condolences to his wife, little baby girl, his family and to his aunt Christina. Yia sou vre Kosti with your guitar…!!!”

Originally from Amorgos, the easternmost island of the Cyclades island group, Gerakis, played rebetiko (guitar, bouzouki, double bass) alongside ‘great bouzouki virtuosos and performers’, according to Greek media outlets.

Friends, family and fans of his music paid tribute via social media.

The Mayor of Amorgos, Eleftherios Karaiskos stated: “The sudden loss of Kostas Gerakis, our beloved Kostakis, has shocked our island. When a young person passes away, words are poor to describe the grief. Amorgos will not forget Kostas. His moments and his beloved musical sounds will continue to travel through our hearts.”

One person wrote on Facebook: “Such a tragic loss.”

“My sorrow to you and family for your tragic loss,” wrote another.

While another person said: “It’s a shame and not fair.”

“Amorgos heart stopped,” another person wrote.

