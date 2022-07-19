Huge explosion occurs at the Hoover Dam on Colorado River in America

By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 20:28

Image of the Hoover dam on the Colorado river. Credit: Google maps - Alex Stanin

A massive explosion has taken place in what appears to be the turbine house of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River.

A huge explosion has occurred at the Hoover Dam complex on the Colorado River this afternoon, Tuesday, July 19. Video footage posted on social media shows black clouds of smoke emanating from what appears to be the turbine house located on the Arizona bank of the huge structure.

There has been no indication yet as to the cause of the explosion, and fire crews are on the scene from the Boulder City Fire Department.

Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

In an official statement tweeted on its official profile @BoulderCityNev, the body said: ‘Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time’.

The video uploaded on Twitter was taken at 10:10am local time by a writer based in Nashville who was taking a guided tour of the 726-ft dam at the time of the incident. Kristy Hairston caught the exact moment the smoke started pouring out, as can be seen from her footage below.

Somebody can be heard commenting ‘Something has just blown up!’, and then the group is heard being told to evacuate the area, probably the tour guide. The fire was out by 10:40am, before the fire department had arrived, but there has been no information released regarding the cause of the explosion.

#Hooverdam – the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

