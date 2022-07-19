Is this the future? Supermarket chain tests out Europe’s first human-less shop

By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 14:43

Aldi's human-less pilot store at Lange Viestraat 2R, Utrecht, Netherlands Image: Aldi

The supermarket chain, Aldi, is trialling its first checkout-free contactless store in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

This enables customers to enter the store by scanning an app, selecting items from the shelves and then leaving without needing to scan their purchases or use a conventional checkout.

Aldi has confirmed the shop is due to open on Wednesday, July 20.

Regarding the trial shop, Aldi confirmed that: “The pilot store in Utrecht’s Lange Viestraat is testing a system that uses artificial intelligence, intelligent cameras and shelf sensors to track each customer and the products they select.”

“But does not use facial recognition, eye or fingerprint scans, nor the use of other biometric identifiers.”

“Our new store without cash registers on the corner of Oudegracht and Lange Viestraat in Utrecht will open on July 20, 2022!”

“Come to the smartest ALDI in the Netherlands and test the benefits of shopping with the latest technology for yourself.”

To create an account you simply download the app and link your credit card.

When you arrive at the shop you check in by scanning your QR code from the app.

Then just shop as normal. When you add products to your trolley they are automatically added to your account. If you put the item back it automatically removes them.

When you have finished shopping you simply scan the code to exit the store.

After shopping, you will receive a receipt by email.

Customers are then automatically charged for their purchases using a credit card linked to Aldi’s Shop & Go app as they leave the shop.