By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 18:49

WATCH: Italian A4 motorway forced to close in Karst towards Trieste due to HUGE fire. Image: Twitter @aametsoc

A SECTION of the A4 motorway in Karst between Redipuglia and Lisert in the direction of Trieste has been forced to shut due to huge flames from nearby forest fires.

The fires in the Karst Plateau, or the Karst region, which lies between the Vipava Valley, the low hills surrounding the valley, the westernmost part of the Brkini Hills, northern Istria, and the Gulf of Trieste, have forced a major motorway to close.

The huge fire in the Carso area of Friuli meant that the Autovie Venete were forced to close a section of the A4 motorway between Redipuglia and Lisert in the direction of Trieste.

Firefighters from Gorizia, Udine and Trieste are currently on site and staff on duty at the Lisert motorway barrier along the A4 had to be evacuated.

Air fire rescue teams have been requested as the flames are currently about 250 metres from the roadway, the toll booth facilities and the offices.

🔴 Vasto #incendio nella zona del #Carso. Le fiamme interessano anche l'area del casello autostradale del Lisert che potrebbe essere evacuato. Autovie Venete ha disposto la chiusura del tratto della A4 tra Redipuglia e Lisert in direzione Trieste. Sul posto i vigili del fuoco — RTL 102.5 (@rtl1025) July 19, 2022

According to local media reports, the mandatory exit at Redipuglia was closed and there is no entry at the same tollgate in the direction of Trieste.

Meanwhile, railway traffic between Monfalcone and Bivio d’Aurisina has also been interrupted.

Videos on social media show the extent of the flames.

“The motorway to and from Trieste closed due to fire on the Karst near Sistiana,” one Twitter user said.

Chiusa l’autostrada da e per Trieste causa incendio sul Carso all’altezza di Sistiana. pic.twitter.com/s4pmNbejNf — Luigi (@tolu4794_l) July 19, 2022

“Fire in progress on the Isonzo and Trieste #carso . Here in locality #Sablici. Rail traffic to and from #Trieste is interrupted,” one person wrote.

Incendio in corso sul #carso isontino e triestino. Qui in località #Sablici . Il traffico ferroviario da e per #Trieste è interrotto pic.twitter.com/JvrQ2g0jRw — 𝕱𝖆𝖇𝖎𝖔 𝕲𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖑𝖊 🇮🇹🇭🇺 (@FabioGentile7) July 19, 2022

One account wrote: “Persistent and extremely high temperature, linked to continuous dry conditions, keep affecting the alpeadria.

This is the result along the coastal Karst of Gorizia now.”

This is the result along the coastal Karst of Gorizia now pic.twitter.com/I0yeQo0dlQ — Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society (@aametsoc) July 19, 2022

The fire in Trieste has occurred while fires continue to burn in the hills of Massarosa, in the province of Lucca.

Videos circulating online show the extent of the fire in Italy’s Massarosa which forced fifty people to be evacuated from their homes (forty of them during the night).

The flames, which started in Bozzano, spread during the night in the woodlands.

As a result, the motorway link road connecting the A11 with the E80 was closed.

