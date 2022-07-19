By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 16:59

Heartbreak as Jonesboro police patrolman Vincent Parks dies after suffering cardiac arrest. Image: Twitter @NLRPD

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonesboro police patrolman Vincent Parks following news that he died from a cardiac arrest he suffered “during training exercises.”

Fellow US law enforcement agencies have paid tribute to Vincent Parks of the Jonesboro Police Department who died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, July 17.

Having only worked at the department for 32 days, Parks died “during training exercises” at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police said that “Parks was able to walk to an ambulance that had been summoned but was stricken by cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Commission of Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards and Training said: “In a day and time where so few are willing step-up to be among those who protect and serve our communities, it seems unjust that a man like Officer Parks, who was prepared to sacrifice for his community, be taken from his calling.

“We are saddened and grieve for him, his family, and fellow officers, yet we know his life was not in vain. He answered the call.”

Tributes flooded social media after the news of Parks’ death.

Conway Police Department wrote on Twitter: “CPD would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family members, friends, and colleagues of Patrolman Vincent Parks of the @TheJonesboroPD. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this grieving period. #restinpeace #gonebutnotforgotten.”

CPD would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family members, friends, and colleagues of Patrolman Vincent Parks of the @TheJonesboroPD. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this grieving period. #restinpeace #gonebutnotforgotten pic.twitter.com/7Padf2P4M1 — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) July 18, 2022

Little Rock PD said: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Officer Vincent Parks and the Jonesboro Police Department.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Officer Vincent Parks and the Jonesboro Police Department. pic.twitter.com/HKRug0M9nm — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 19, 2022

“The North Little Rock Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences & prayers to the family, friends, & the Jonesboro Police Department on the loss of Officer Vincent Parks. Please continue to pray for them during this difficult time. #GoneButNotForgotten,” wrote North Little Rock Police Department.

The North Little Rock Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences & prayers to the family, friends, & the Jonesboro Police Department on the loss of Officer Vincent Parks. Please continue to pray for them during this difficult time. #GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iQbMW8z4yK — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) July 18, 2022

Leslie Rutledge wrote: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Jonesboro Police Department Patrolman Vincent Parks. Every day our men & women in blue protect & serve the people of this state, no matter the cost. I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice.”

I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Jonesboro Police Department Patrolman Vincent Parks. Every day our men & women in blue protect & serve the people of this state, no matter the cost. I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) July 18, 2022

On Facebook, the Jonesboro Police Department restricted their account but people still paid tribute to the patrolman.

“Too young … Too soon! Blessings and Peace to the Jonesboro PD family, as well Patrolman Parks family,” one person said.

Another shared a video of a procession carrying the body of fallen Jonesboro Police Department Officer Vincent Parks.

It shows the convoy entering the city of Jonesboro. He was being escorted to Emerson Funeral home after dying during training yesterday.

Local media reports that Officer Parks’ funeral will be on Friday, July 22 at Central Baptist Church. He will be buried at the Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.