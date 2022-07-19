By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 18:40

Justin Bieber world tour update after suffering from facial paralysis. Image: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Justin Bieber will resume his seven-leg, 130-date Justice World Tour at the end of the month in Italy.

The news comes after Justin had to postpone 14 dates to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the Mail confirmed on Tuesday, July 19.

On Friday, June 10, the twenty-eight-year-old Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to reveal that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and was suffering from facial paralysis.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the ‘Baby‘ singer said after revealing he was suffering from a “pretty serious” bout of the syndrome.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The singer tried to smile, blink, and move his face for his 240 million Instagram followers, however, his face remained still on one side.

He added: “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.

“I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it.”

He added: “We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be okay, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I am going to rest.”

