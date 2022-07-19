By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 15:04

Kardashians in trouble as Kylie Jenner is branded a criminal. Image Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been called a ‘full-time climate criminal” after records show her private jet took a three-minute flight the equivalent of a forty-minute car journey.

Fans were quick to comment.

One tweeted: “80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10-minute flights.”

“5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long.”

“Her carbon footprint for one ten-minute flight is more than some people make in a year.”

Another posted: “Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15-minute trips in her private jet.”

“I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second-hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.”

Another Tweeter added: “Companies out here asking us to use paper straws to conserve the planet meanwhile Kylie Jenner flies literally three minutes on her private jet with more of a carbon footprint than most people have in a YEAR!”

“Your average person is NOT the problem here.”

