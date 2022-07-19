Breaking News: 40 degrees celsius and climbing as new record set in the UK Close
Kardashians in trouble as Kylie Jenner is branded a criminal

By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 15:04

Kardashians in trouble as Kylie Jenner is branded a criminal. Image Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been called a ‘full-time climate criminal” after records show her private jet took a three-minute flight the equivalent of a forty-minute car journey.

Fans were quick to comment.

One tweeted: “80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10-minute flights.”

“5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long.”

“Her carbon footprint for one ten-minute flight is more than some people make in a year.”

Another posted: “Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15-minute trips in her private jet.”

“I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second-hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.”

Another Tweeter added: “Companies out here asking us to use paper straws to conserve the planet meanwhile Kylie Jenner flies literally three minutes on her private jet with more of a carbon footprint than most people have in a YEAR!”

“Your average person is NOT the problem here.”

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman.

She starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

