By Guest Writer • 19 July 2022 • 15:06

David handed over his chain of office to Wynson Credit: La Cala Lions

LA CALA DE MIJAS Lions welcome their new President Wynson Beswick who succeeds David Kay.

Wynson has been a member of the Lions for 10 years and has been fully involved in many aspects of the Lions activities having spent several years in charge of the Lions Charity shop in La Cala which raises many thousands of euros for local needy causes.

Prior to joining the Lions Wynson had also been a Lions volunteer for several years.

Wynson moved to La Cala from the UK 11 years ago, to join one of her three daughters. A second daughter has since moved to Spain to join them.

There is a third daughter living in France who visits La Cala regularly and Wynson also has four grandchildren.

During her year as President, Wynson intends to promote the Lions with an increasing social media presence and is also producing a video of Lions activities, which will be shown at various events.

Wynson looks to promote both friendship and harmony through the Lions involvement in the local community and to raise public awareness of the work that the Lions do.

Some readers may not be aware that the Lions are an international organisation with over 1.2

million members world -wide.

Wynson said “If at the end of the year I have facilitated people to participate in Lions events, I will consider my year to have achieved one of my main objectives.”

To learn more about the La Cala Lions please email [email protected].

