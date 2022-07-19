By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 19:04

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' crew member murdered outside NBC set in New York

The New York Police Department has confirmed that a crew member working on the NBC series ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ was shot and killed outside the show’s set in the city.



As confirmed to Entertainment Weekly by the New York Police Department, a 31-year-old crew member working on the NBC show ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ has been shot and killed. The man was in charge of parking enforcement outside the New York set in the district of Brooklyn.

The shooting occurred at around 5:15am this morning, Tuesday, July 19, on 229 N. Henry Street, in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn. According to a report by EW the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the murderer opened his car door and shot him multiple times at point-blank range in the face and neck.

According to NYPD, the suspected killer was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, of thin build, and was around 5’4″ in height. The area in the immediate vicinity of the incident has since been cordoned off by the police, as seen in videos posted on the Citizens app. No arrests have been reported yet.

‘We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result”, read a statement released by NBC to Entertainment Weekly.

It continued: ‘We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time’.

___________________________________________________________

