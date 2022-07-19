BREAKING: Major Incident declared by London Fire Brigade after huge surge in fires

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 16:27
According to Mr Khan, the London Fire Brigade is under “immense pressure” after responding to several huge fires since temperatures began soaring in the UK.
“NEW: London Fire Brigade has just declared a Major Incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today,” he wrote on Twitter.
“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe.”
“I’m in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.”
He added: “Remember:
⚠️ Don’t BBQ on grass or balconies
⚠️ Don’t leave broken bottles or glass on the grass (it can start fires)
⚠️ Dispose of cigarettes safely
⚠️ Report a fire as soon as you see one
“Don’t take risks. Stay safe in the heat.”
The fire service tweeted: “We have declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave.”
Earlier, the MetOffice confirmed a new record temperature had been recorded in the UK with the mercury hitting 40.2 degrees celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport.
The MetOffice issued warnings to be #weatheraware and to take the necessary precautions as the mercury is still climbing.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
