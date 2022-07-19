BREAKING: Major Incident declared by London Fire Brigade after huge surge in fires

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 16:27

THE London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident “in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today (Tuesday, July 19)”.

According to Mr Khan, the London Fire Brigade is under “immense pressure” after responding to several huge fires since temperatures began soaring in the UK.

“NEW: London Fire Brigade has just declared a Major Incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe.”

“I’m in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.”

He added: “Remember:

⚠️ Don’t BBQ on grass or balconies

⚠️ Don’t leave broken bottles or glass on the grass (it can start fires)

⚠️ Dispose of cigarettes safely

⚠️ Report a fire as soon as you see one

“Don’t take risks. Stay safe in the heat.”

The fire service tweeted: “We have declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave.”

We have declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave. For the latest on those, follow this account @londonfire https://t.co/1ThCGrc33K pic.twitter.com/Tp4J0l2Zkr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022

Earlier, the MetOffice confirmed a new record temperature had been recorded in the UK with the mercury hitting 40.2 degrees celsius at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The MetOffice issued warnings to be #weatheraware and to take the necessary precautions as the mercury is still climbing.

