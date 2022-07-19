Marbella Council finalises project to transform Nueva Andalucia clinic into a health centre

Marbella City Council announced on Monday, July 18, that it has finalised the project to transform the Nueva Andalucia clinic into a health centre. Its area will be expanded by 400m² into an adjoining municipal plot of 2,500m².

This will enable it to increase its portfolio of services to include family planning consultations, pregnancy monitoring, and early diagnosis of cervical cancer to the citizens of this Malaga city.

Felix Romero, the municipal spokesman, reported that the Local Government Board was informed of the meeting held on Monday morning between the councillor for Works, Diego Lopez, and technical officials of the Ministry of Health to address this new equipment.

A budget of over €750,000 will be made available and the regional government will be responsible for providing it with equipment and staff.

In total, the facilities, which currently have 250m², will have 12 consultation rooms, 3 paediatrics, and eleven parking spaces, with parking spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.