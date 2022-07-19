Marbella Council finalises project to transform Nueva Andalucia clinic into a health centre

By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 2:12
Image of Marbella councillor Felix Romero.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
Marbella City Council announced on Monday, July 18, that it has finalised the project to transform the Nueva Andalucia clinic into a health centre. Its area will be expanded by 400m² into an adjoining municipal plot of 2,500m².
This will enable it to increase its portfolio of services to include family planning consultations, pregnancy monitoring, and early diagnosis of cervical cancer to the citizens of this Malaga city.
Felix Romero, the municipal spokesman, reported that the Local Government Board was informed of the meeting held on Monday morning between the councillor for Works, Diego Lopez, and technical officials of the Ministry of Health to address this new equipment.
A budget of over €750,000 will be made available and the regional government will be responsible for providing it with equipment and staff.
In total, the facilities, which currently have 250m², will have 12 consultation rooms, 3 paediatrics, and eleven parking spaces, with parking spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.
“The action is in the revision phase by the Andalucian Government and the forecast is to be able to tender the works in the coming weeks, once we have the definitive approval”, he explained. “It is a highly demanded project and very necessary to bring health care closer to citizens”, said Romero.
He highlighted the commitment of both the Board and the City Council “to transform the city’s public assistance map after years of abandonment by the socialist governments”.
Romero explained that the mayor, Angeles Muñoz, sent a new letter this Monday to Teresa Ribera, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, “in which she reiterates her invitation to come to our city and verify the need for breakwaters to be installed to guarantee the good condition of the beaches and prevent us from finding ourselves with the absence of sand on the coast every year “.
