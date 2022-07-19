By Guest Writer • 19 July 2022 • 17:14

Remedios Nieto Palacios of Fundatul signs the agreement Credit: Marbella Council

Marbella pledges €170000 to three local charities, Tutelar Fundatul Foundation, Aspandem and Principito on July 17.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz met with representatives of all three charities which care for around 2,000 local residents and signed individual agreements with each of them.

This is just part of the €1.1 million spent annually in San Pedro Alcantara to assist different associations and groups which complement the work of the Council’s Social Security department.

Fundatul has its own project focused on the practical training of people with functional diversity, in a normalised work environment in order to make the possibility of finding a job a reality.

Their grant is €90,000 per year in to enable them to plan their work over four years and, to hire personnel and technicians necessary for the monitoring and advice to trainees and their families

Aspandem which was founded by parents of children with learning and physical difficulties in San Pedro is to receive €63,000 annually to put towards staffing and equipping classrooms in order to assist those young people with special needs.

Principito (Little Prince) which was founded in 2018 to help and advise families with children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is to receive €18,000 annually for the next four years in order to help them to expand their accommodation as demand for their service continues to grow.

Thank you for reading ‘Marbella pledges €170000 to three local charities’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.