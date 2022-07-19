Breaking News : 40 degrees celsius and climbing as new record set in the UK Close
“Meghan Markle is really doing something quite dreadful to Britain,” says author

By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 16:45

"Meghan Markle is really doing something quite dreadful to Britain." Image: Piers Morgan Twitter

Piers Morgan interviewed British biographer, Tom Bower, in relation to his long-anticipated new book entitled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

The book due to be released on Thursday, July 21, looks set to paint a grim picture of the couple, particularly Meghan, who is described as the “meanest person” by an advertising shoot director she once worked with.

Several leaks from the book have been doing their rounds on social media.

One stated that Harry is described as having “contempt” for Prince William and Kate Middleton, while friends struggled to understand why he “became incandescent” after spotting a paparazzi photographer in the bushes at a friend’s wedding.

However, perhaps the most explosive leak of all, is that HM Queen Elizabeth II was relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

After the interview Piers was quick to take to Twitter on Monday, July 18, in a tweet that read: “‘Revenge’ author Tom Bower gives his thoughts on the “very scheming, very clever” Meghan Markle.”

Followers of Piers were quick to comment.

One posted: “The damage she has done to Britain is reversible. Britain will bounce back stronger without her.”

“The damage she has done to her husband is quite another matter. I really think he is struggling.”

Another said: “I’ve read all his books and he’s excellent at what he does. Well researched and well presented.”

“Plus, he called Megan a scheming hussy which cracked me up.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

