Next House Almeria exclusive: Country Houses For Sale in Cantoria, Cantoria

Next House Almeria presents this immaculate 4/5 beds country house, full of charm, with a private pool, self-contained annexe and stunning views perfect for a B&B business opportunity, located for sale in the peaceful and picturesque hamlet of Arroyo Albanchez situated between the villages of Cantoria and Almanzora in the Almeria province.

Ref. NHA571

Price: €265.000

Description

This charming property has lots of possibilities, it’s ideal as a holiday home due to its, easily maintained garden and quiet and safe location, as a permanent family home for those who are looking for tranquil living, or even as an investment, the separate self-contained annexe could be rented out to guests who would enjoy this beautiful valley, ideal for walking, hiking, cycling or just relaxing by the pool with a good book.

The property has a large outside area, which includes an 8x4m swimming pool, a variety of seating and relaxing terraces, parking space for several cars, and is all walled and gated. The property has fantastic views of the countryside surrounding the house.

Entry to the property is over a large ancient threshing circle surrounded by mature plants and shrubs with a storage shed on the left and the annexe with a private terrace on the right, a wooden door opens onto the pool area which is tiled and has raised colourful flower beds, at one end is a secluded terrace with table and chairs overlooking the mountains and pool, on the other side is a sitting area ideal for sunbathing or where you can hide from the sun beneath the shade of the big old olive tree. From here is access to another terrace in front of the main entrance door to the house.

Entering the house there is a good-sized hall, to the left is a door that gives access to the lounge and a few steps go to a very rustic double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and wooden beams, stairs continue up to the next floor where you find a hall that gives access to a further 2 bedrooms first is a good sized single next is the family shower room and next is the master bedroom with stunning views to the mountains.

Back to the entrance hallway a door opens into the main lounge area with a log burner, from here is access to the large country kitchen and to a covered fly-free zone ideal for alfresco dining, this gives access to the annexe and also the outside area where there is another bathroom with shower, that you can use for the pool.

Entering the annexe there is a large lounge area, with a hall at the end that has the main entrance door with a private patio area, and on the left is a double bedroom and to the right a bathroom with a corner bath with shower over, stairs leading to the upper floor with an American kitchen and door to a large private terrace with stunning 360º views of the surrounding area and mountain range that you cannot stop looking at. From the terrace, stairs are going back to the pool area.

This house has so much to offer, is full of charm and character, with different rustic features that will make you love it.

Contact us now to book your visit to this amazing property! We have your Next House in sunny Almeria!

Situation Interior Highlights: Good State Location: Quiet zone Official Classification: Oportunidad Year Built: 50 or more years

Interior Details Bedrooms: 5 Lounge: 2 Bathrooms:3 Parking: 55 Terrace: 5 Balconies: 2 Storage Rooms: 2

Interior and exterior property areas M2 Built: 228 m² Plot M2: 826 m²

Quality List Type of Floor Covering: Clay tile hot Water: Gas Thermo Ceiling: Vigas de madera Window: Wood Completely Furnished No Independent – Furnished with elec.