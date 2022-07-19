By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 12:46

"Putin's bikers" Russian Motorcycle club "Night Wolves" facing riding ban in Europe Credit: Roman Sibiryakov/Shutterstock.com

The Russian Motorcycle club “Night Wolves” often referred to as Putin’s Bikers, have been included in the Europe’s latest draft of sanctions on Russia.

Russia’s Night Wolves motorcycle club, or Putin’s Bikers, are facing a potential riding ban in Europe due to their “Pro-Kremlin” stance, as well as their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latest draft of EU sanctions on Russia have included the motorcycle club leader, Alexander Zaldostanov, three associates, as well as the biker club registered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow, as reported by the euobserver.

Zaldostanov has been including in the sanction draft for “actively supporting Russian state propaganda through publicly denying Ukraine’s right to statehood and calling for the ‘denazification’ as well as the ‘de-Ukrainisation’ of the country.”

Josef Hambalek, an associate of the club, has also been included in the draft as “President of the Europe chapter.”

Russia’s Night Wolves motorcycle club originated as early as 1983. During this time, rock fans and motorcycle lovers would hold illegal rock concerts in Russia’s Moscow, eventually consolidating to an unofficial club in 1989 known as the Night Wolves.

It would eventually become the first official motorcycle club in the USSR, going on to create chapters in Ukraine, Latvia, Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Australia and many more countries.

Alexander Zaldastanov become the club leader, called The Surgeon, in 1989.

The club established a friendship with President Putin, contributing to the invasion of Crimea, fighting for the pro-Russian side in the Donbass war, as well as being active in Russia political scene.

The Night Wolves make pilgrimages to holy Russian Orthodox sites multiple times a year.

The news follows reports of Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, pledging the nation would not see its progress reversed due to the current sanctions it is facing due to the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.