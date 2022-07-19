By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 18:28

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The sixth day of strike action across Spain by Ryanair cabin crew has had very little impact on Malaga airport, with no flights cancelled.

Today, Tuesday, July 19, is the sixth day in July that Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) strike action has taken place. The industrial action was called by the USO and Sictpla unions that represent the workers at the airline’s 10 bases throughout Spain.

As of 1pm this afternoon, in Andalucia’s two airports there have been no flight cancellations, and just 11 delays. Malaga’s Costa del Sol facility saw eight arrivals delayed and two departures, while in Sevilla, only one delay occurred.

Nationally, only three flights were cancelled, two in Palma de Mallorca airport, and another in Barcelona. One hundred flights were delayed, with 33 of them in Barcelona.

It does seem that the expected disruption across the 10 airports is not anywhere near the level that the unions were hoping for. There were very few cancellations yesterday, Monday, July 18, although, in reality, the bulk of flights do tend to operate over the weekend and not midweek.

This latest round of strikes is scheduled to continue until Thursday, July 21, at the 10 Spanish airports where the Irish airline has bases: Barcelona, ​​Girona, Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, and Sevilla.

Yesterday, Monday, July 18, Raquel Bautista, the person in charge of the USO union of Ryanair Malaga demanded that the Irish airline should apply ‘decent working conditions’, and ‘comply with Spanish labour legislation’. She also voiced her concern that the Ministries of Labour and Transport have not tried to mediate in the conflict, as reported by malagahoy.es.

