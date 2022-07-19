Soon you could get married wherever you want in proposed repeal of UK laws

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 9:07

The proposed repeal of marriage laws in the UK could see couples soon being married wherever and however they want.

The Law Commission announced on Tuesday, July 19 that they recommend the archaic rules that require couples to decide between a civil or religious ceremony held in a registered building, be repealed. If the recommendations are accepted this will be the largest overhaul of wedding laws in the UK since the 19th century.

They also recommend amending the differing rules that govern religious groups and civil services to bring these in line with the views and beliefs of a modern and diverse Britain.

The Law Commission has said that the existing wedding laws in England and Wales are “stuck in time.” They add that “needless regulation” prevents couples from marrying in a place of their choice and in a way that reflects their wishes and beliefs.

Changing the law has been a topic of debate for some time, but the temporary legalisation of open-air marriages due to the pandemic has seen the issue gain support, with the public overwhelmingly in favour of the change.

Many couples elect to pay for two weddings, one that complies with the law and one that allows them to celebrate their union in the way and where they wish.

The proposal by the Law Commission applies sensible logic to the idea of a marriage ceremony saying that it should be allowed to take place in “any safe and dignified location.” That means couples would be able to not only lower the cost of their wedding but also make it much more personal by having it at home or in a public place that is dear to them.

Another major change contained in the proposal is to apply a set of universal rules across religions and civil weddings. That could include legalising non-religious belief ceremonies such as humanist weddings.

Professor Nick Hopkins, Family Law Commissioner at the Law Commission, said: “The current law on weddings is not working for many couples. Needless restrictions and outdated regulations mean that thousands each year are denied having a wedding that is meaningful to them.

“Our reforms for Government are designed to protect the established practices and dignity of weddings while offering couples more choice on where and how they marry.

“There is widespread precedent for our reforms around the world.

“By giving couples more control over their weddings and ensuring greater parity for all beliefs, the law can support those who want to get married, rather than putting unnecessary barriers in the way.”

Allowing people to get married they want as suggested in the proposed repeal of UK laws, will no doubt reignite the debate about the sanctity of marriage a ceremony and tradition for which the church claims ownership.

