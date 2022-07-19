Spain reaches a pre-agreement with the self-employed to reform contributions

By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 16:06

Spain's Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jose Luis Escriva. Image: Spanish government

After ten long months of negotiations, Escriva has signed a pact with self-employed associations and trade unions for the reform.

Jose Luis Escriva Belmonte is a Spanish economist currently serving as minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration within the Second Cabinet of Pedro Sanchez.

He has confirmed that those who earn less than €600 a month will pay €230 per month in 2023, €225 per month in 2024 and €200 per month in 2025, according to 20 Minutos on Tuesday, July 19.

Those earning more than €6,000 euros a month will have to pay €500 a month to the Treasury in 2023, €530 in 2024 and €590 in 2025.

According to trade union sources, Escriva has signed a pact with self-employed associations and trade unions for the reform of the RETA, Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers, which sets the contributions of self-employed workers for the next three years.

The new system will mean a saving of €767 for those earning less than €670 a month, which will increase to €1,127 in 2025. Their contribution in 2023 will be €230 per month in 2023, €200 per month in 2024 and €200 per month in 2025.

Those who declare a net income of more than €6,000 euros a month will have to pay €3,500 euros more in three years’ time, with a tax rate of €500 euros next year, €530 euros the following year and €590 euros from 2025 onwards.

However, the Ministry points out that there are still some details to be worked out before the agreement can be finalised.