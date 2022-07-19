By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 18:14

Swedish Lieutenant killed fighting Russian forces on frontline in Ukraine's Donetsk region Credit: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com

A Swedish lieutenant has reportedly been killed fighting Russian forces on the frontline in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The Swedish lieutenant was reportedly fighting Russian forces on the frontline in Ukraine’s Donetsk region when he was struck by a shell in the chest, as reported by Svt.

He reportedly enlisted to contribute with his tactical knowledge due to his experience working in the air force at the Uppsala flotilla He was 28-years-old.

Hundreds of Swedes reportedly joined combat units in Ukraine, to assist with their ongoing war with Russia, since the outbreak, however the information was never officially confirmed.

Despite this, Swedes form part of Ukraine’s international brigade and its armed forces smaller subordinated units.

According to reports, some even resigned from the Swedish armed forces, so as to join the war effort.

Others have allegedly violated Swedish law and fought directly in Ukraine, without resigning officially.

The Swedish officer killed in Donetsk was reportedly “no mercenary or fortune hunter. He was a good guy who wanted to do something there on the ground.”

The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic that reportedly killed an estimated 250 foreign mercenaries, according to a report by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, on Monday, July 18.

