Keeping the dogs cool in this hot weather Credit: Home for all Animals Facebook

THERE are a number of small animal charities in the Costa del Sol which have to be regarded as ‘underdogs’ since they receive no support from councils yet their owners just keep on giving.

One of these small animal charities is Home for all Animals which specialises in taking in animals which are either very old or have behavioural issues and, in most cases, the cats, dogs, donkeys or horses have been offered to larger charities but for one reason or another couldn’t be taken in.

A Finnish family situated in the hills above Estepona in Jubrique having been looking after these abandoned animals for more than 10 years and money has been especially tight since the pandemic.

They currently look after 27 dogs, 15 cats, two horses and two donkeys (they had three but one has been found a home).

They have managed to rehome more than 30 dogs ands fostered some 300 and every day is a worry about feeding the animals and coping with emergency vet bills.

They have set up an appeal at https://gogetfunding.com/home-for-all-creatures-2/ and you can find out more about them on their Facebook page.

They are not looking for large amounts of money but every euro or indeed animal food would help.

