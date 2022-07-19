Thief dies after falling four floors while escaping from apartment block in Marbella

By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 1:33

Image of National Police officers. Credit: Policia Nacional

A thief died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment block in the Malaga city of Marbella while escaping an attempted robbery.

As reported by the National Police on Monday, July 18, a 35-year-old thief died at 7:34am in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. After attempting to rob a property, the criminal fled to the roof of the building and subsequently fell from the fourth floor to his death.

The incident occurred in an apartment block on Avenida Severo Ochoa, where the deceased had sneaked into a fifth-floor property. He was surprised by the owner who took the opportunity of locking the intruder inside the room while he called for the police.

When the owner opened the door again, the thief took the opportunity to escape and managed to get up onto the rook of the building. He then reportedly attempted to make his way back down again by climbing down some cables on the outside of the block.

For reasons which will now never be known, he cut the cable he was on, causing him to drop to the ground from the fourth floor. Emergency health services had attended the incident but could only confirm the man’s instant death at the scene.

Patrols from both the National and Local Police had been deployed to the location. After the fall, it was verified that the man was in possession of two large knives, neither of which had allegedly been stolen from the apartment he entered, which were assumed to belong to the deceased.

It was also verified by investigators that apart from the injuries sustained in his fall, the man showed no signs of violence on his body, as reported by malagahoy.es.

