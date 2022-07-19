Transnistria proposes signing security guarantees with Moldova using Russia as mediator

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 16:18

The president of the Republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has proposed signing security guarantees with Moldova, with Russia acting as a mediator, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The President of Transnistria has proposed Moldova sign a document, with Russia acting as a mediator to guarantee the state’s security as well as its peace, as reported by the state press service.

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

The President asked Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE to act as mediators and the US and the EU as observers, stating:

“Dialogue must continue – for the sake of peace. Naturally, the dialogue is hampered by the lack of work of the 5+2 format.”

“The last meeting was disrupted due to the fault of the Moldovan side. It was in autumn 2019. Since then, everything has been frozen under various pretexts, be it a pandemic, hostilities,” the head of Transnistria stated.

He also added that if there is no possibility to work in the 5+2 format, then there should be 1+1 contacts:

“There are political representatives, the president and other Moldovan officials who should work out compromise solutions to the issues that are not settled at the moment.”

“Of course, there are contacts, but there is no breakthrough. Naturally, we should use any contacts for the sake of guaranteeing peace and security – this is one of the most important factors,” Krasnoselsky stressed.

“Let everyone sign it, since they are talking about peace. Let them put their signature and thus guarantee peace in our land.”

“Let everyone who talks about peace underpin their wish with a signature – it will be a joint statement of all participants of the “5+2″ format to guarantee security in Transnistria,” Krasnoselsky stated.

Krasnoselsky also spoke on the upcoming 30th anniversary of the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria:

“The project is unique, the mission is joint. Besides Russian peacekeepers, peacekeepers from Transnistria and peacekeepers from Moldova also take part in it. ”

“There were observers from Ukraine, but for the time being they have been temporarily withdrawn from Transnistria.”

“Nevertheless, the basic component is the Russian Federation. Over the 30 years of its existence, this format has shown the highest degree of efficiency in maintaining peace and security in Transnistria,” the politician stressed.

According to him, even those who vote in Europe for the recognition of the Transnistrian territory occupied by the Russian Federation are aware of the effectiveness of the operation.

“They understand very well that Russia guarantees peace here. Then what is the need for war? Those who want the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces think about war? Although everyone is talking about peace.”

“That’s why I want an appropriate document to be signed to guarantee peace. And the Transnistrian people and leadership of Transnistria are grateful to Russia for maintaining peace and security in Transnistria. I am sure that peacekeepers should continue to be a guarantor of peace and security in Transnistria,” Krasnoselsky concluded.

The news follows a report on Thursday, May, 26, when Transnistria issued an official press release on their website informing the world of their latest change in government.

