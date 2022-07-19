Tributes pour in following death of legendary French singer Dani

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 11:49

Dani, a French singer, best known for her work in the 60s and 70s, died on Monday, July 18.

The legendary French singer Dani, full name Daniele Graule , who made a comeback during the early 2000s, died aged 77, as reported by BMF.

The singer had also worked as a model, actress and showgirl, and had just finished touring her last album Horizon Dores, while preparing a brand new album.

According to the singer’s manager, her death was the result of an illness in the Tours region where she was living.

In a statement, her producer said:

“Dani lived through booms and bangs and made us live through them, to meet her was to embark on a crazy race where love was the key word. ”

“Nothing was more important to her than to create, to sing, to be surrounded by those she loved. Her relatives, her friends, the artists who crossed her path, we are all orphans at heart.”

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

“💞RIP – Dani – “Stars and backhand. It’s nothing”

“#RIP Dani Adieu et Merci 😥🙏🌹🌹 “Dani and Etienne Daho – Like a boomerang. Live duet with #dani official clip” on YouTube”

#RIP Dani Adieu et Merci 😥🙏🌹🌹 "Dani et Etienne Daho – Comme un boomerang. Duo live avec #dani clip officiel" sur YouTube https://t.co/GtRvbweMam — Christophe Alpha (@AlphO879) July 19, 2022

“We all loved #Dani, the singer with the deep voice and dark glasses. She has just left us at the age of 77.”

Nous aimions tous #Dani, la chanteuse à la voix grave et aux lunettes noires. Elle vient de nous quitter à l'âge de 77 ans.https://t.co/46aPl3gBid — Thierry de Cabarrus (@tcabarrus) July 19, 2022

“Dani had the elegance of her freedom, or maybe it was the freedom of her elegance.

Her music album in 2003 made me discover this song that I still hum. Elegance in freedom. Freedom in elegance. Forever.”

Dani avait l’élégance de sa liberté, à moins que ce ne soit la liberté de son élégance.

Son album de musique en 2003 m’avait fait découvrir cette chanson que je fredonne toujours. L’élégance dans la liberté. La liberté dans l’élégance. À jamais. pic.twitter.com/QXexFTUci5 — Riiingmybells (@Riiingmybells) July 19, 2022

The news follows reports of the death Mickey Rooney Jr., an American musician and actor, also aged 77.

