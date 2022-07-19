By Anna Ellis • 19 July 2022 • 14:01

UK TV personality reveals the moment she went blind after a panic attack. Image: Louise Thomson Instagram

Louise Thompson said her brain had basically shut down and she couldn’t see after she had experienced panic attacks back to back.

The 32-year-old Made in Chelsea star spoke openly about her recent health problems on her Instagram page on Monday evening July 18.

In an Instagram video, she discussed her recent health issues and attached a lengthy post which read: “How are you feeling today?”

“All feelings most welcome over here. Mine are a constant rollercoaster from high to low to happy to sad to randomly angry to then feeling guilty.”

“WOW, the brain is a complex organ.”

“About 4 months ago I kept having these wild racing thoughts at night where I REALLY wanted to talk about my experience because I really wanted to help people… I waited, and waited and waited for a peaceful (or balanced) moment but it turns out I’m not going to miraculously get better so let’s just get on with things.”

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things. I’ve had a bloody rough ride over the past year.”

“My life went from a 9/10 to a 1/10 in the space of about a month. I didn’t do anything to deserve it, but shit just happened.”

“I survived a house fire, a few near-death experiences, a long old stint in hospital, and some CATASTROPHIC mental health breakdowns.”

“More recently I’ve been readmitted because of some severe colon problems where I was about 2 days away from ending up with life-changing surgery.”

“It doesn’t get any easier, although at least this time around I actually knew where I was and what my name was.”

“I was tripping BALLS for the months before. I guess that’s some nice perspective for me to cling onto.”

“I had everything racked in my favour and yet it all went wrong. You never think it’s going to happen to you, but then WHAM it can, so be open to it. Show empathy to others.”

“The sad thing is that some people are even less prepared than me.”