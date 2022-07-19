By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 14:54
WATCH: Russian Tu-260 bombers fly over Norway and Russia's Barents Sea Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1
The Russian Defence Ministry spoke of its Tu-260 bombers flight over the Barents Sea stating:
“Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. Fighter escorts were provided by crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force and Air Defence Association,” the ministry specified.
They added that the duration of the bombers’ flight exceeded seven hours.
Video footage of the flight was shared on Twitter:
✈️A pair of Tu-160 strategic bombers, accompanied by MiG-31 interceptors, flew over the Barents Sea pic.twitter.com/7s4sauBPVB
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 19, 2022
The Barents Sea is part of the Arctic Ocean, located off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia and split between Norwegian and Russian territorial waters.
First designed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s, the Tupolev Tu-160 aircraft, is a supersonic, variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber.
It is the largest and heaviest Mach 2+ supersonic military aircraft ever built.
The news follows reports of Russian forces allegedly shooting down one of their own Su-34 fighter planes, in Luhansk, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

