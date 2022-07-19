Watch – Spanish man lose his excavator, his shirt and nearly his life to a wildfire

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 7:46

Wildfire - Image Reuters screengrab

Authorities have been warning about the dangers of wildfires advising residents not to attempt to tackle these without the right training and equipment.

A video posted on Tuesday, July 19 shows the reality of a wildfire, how quick it can move and just how quick it can engulf what is in its path. A man in Spain was trying to safeguard his hometown from the fire by clearing the ground, however, the flames moved too quickly engulfing his excavator in seconds.

Luckily for Angel Martin Arjona, he managed to escape losing most of his clothes in the process. Thankfully he appears not to have suffered major injuries but the story could have been very different.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Video footage shows Angel Martin Arjona, a Spanish man who was trying to safeguard his town from a wildfire, having a close brush with death when a wildfire engulfed his excavator https://t.co/8WhaHK7nit pic.twitter.com/yyUm3ucGah — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2022

