WATCH: US theme park Sesame Place sparks viral controversy over racist incidents

WATCH: US theme park Sesame Place sparks viral controversy over racial incidents Credit: Twitter @tariqnasheed

Sesame Place, a US theme park based on the iconic “Sesame Street” TV series, has sparked a viral controversy following footage of various “racist incidents” were released online.

The racist incidents at Sesame Place, involved one of its characters repeatedly refusing to shake hands with black children during parades.

Video footage of the racist incident went viral on Twitter:

“Sesame Place, a “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania, is getting more heat for its response to a viral video that showed one of its characters appearing to reject two➡️ BLACK⬅️ children who reached out to her during a parade.”

“Hello @SesamePlace The employee who performs in the Rosita costume seems to engage in a pattern of deliberately ignoring Black children who tries to engage with the character. This employee needs to be fired TODAY, unless Sesame Place condones this type of anti-Black energy”

Sesame Place, a “Sesame Street"-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania, is getting more heat for its response to a viral video that showed one of its characters appearing to reject two➡️ BLACK⬅️ children who reached out to her during a parade. https://t.co/nofwYVvkAk — Zulu Black 🇺🇲 (@zulublack6) July 18, 2022

The Sesame Place theme park, located in Philadelphia, US, tweeted an official apology following the racial incident, to which another user posted further footage of another racist incident:

Twitter has since blown up with comments and further footage of racist incidents at the Sesame Place park:

Sesame Place 😱 More Video Proof Shows Racism To Black Children Rosita” Costume Hug.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ZtlCVNyXvQ pic.twitter.com/uXdfMSIT6S — Life&Motivation – Entertainment News (@lifemotivate365) July 19, 2022

The proper way to handle those Sesame Place characters if they tried to ignore my kids pic.twitter.com/PqJFpwrkZd — 𝕊𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪𝔾𝕦𝕟𝕤 ❼ 🇩🇴🇪🇨 (@Siggyv) July 19, 2022

Sesame Place rule book pic.twitter.com/M6Y6t8SIyO — i. adan (@Imman_Adan) July 19, 2022

I don’t really plan on saying much about the sesame place situation but I will say this. SeaWorld runs that establishment, not sesame workshop or Sesame Street. So if you’re going to express outrage, make sure it’s at the right people. — Official Snack of HHN 🍫🍿 (@hecallsmePP) July 19, 2022

People like Virgil think racism is "insignificant" in the grand scheme of life. pic.twitter.com/ZQNZlT0Rfm — BrwnLadyBee❤️🙏🏾🐕 (@WACVetBklyn) July 19, 2022

The racist incidents at Sesame Place follows another controversy involving American pharmacy company Walgreens facing a massive boycott on Twitter after one of their clerks refused to sell condoms to a married couple.

