WATCH: US theme park Sesame Place sparks viral controversy over racist incidents

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 19:24

WATCH: US theme park Sesame Place sparks viral controversy over racial incidents Credit: Twitter @tariqnasheed

Sesame Place, a US theme park based on the iconic “Sesame Street” TV series, has sparked a viral controversy following footage of various “racist incidents” were released online.

The racist incidents at Sesame Place, involved one of its characters repeatedly refusing to shake hands with black children during parades.

Video footage of the racist incident went viral on Twitter:

“Sesame Place, a “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania, is getting more heat for its response to a viral video that showed one of its characters appearing to reject two➡️ BLACK⬅️ children who reached out to her during a parade.”

“Hello @SesamePlace The employee who performs in the Rosita costume seems to engage in a pattern of deliberately ignoring Black children who tries to engage with the character. This employee needs to be fired TODAY, unless Sesame Place condones this type of anti-Black energy”

The Sesame Place theme park, located in Philadelphia, US, tweeted an official apology following the racial incident, to which another user posted further footage of another racist incident:

Twitter has since blown up with comments and further footage of racist incidents at the Sesame Place park:

The racist incidents at Sesame Place follows another controversy involving American pharmacy company Walgreens facing a massive boycott on Twitter after one of their clerks refused to sell condoms to a married couple.

