By Guest Writer • 20 July 2022 • 13:41

The felling of the trees Credit: Janet Horokova

A GROUP of 25 Casares Costa residents met with a local councillor on July 19 regarding the felling of trees in the woodland area adjacent to Restaurante Bahia de Casares.

The meeting took place next to the cleared area where heavy machinery has already felled approximately 16 established eucalyptus trees which were about 40-50 years old.

Lorries laden with chain-sawed, newly-felled trees rumbled past the hastily-gathered group while Councillor Antonia Pineda, along with her colleague, an Environmental Technician, explained how Casares Costa council planned to develop the area.

According to Councillor Pineda, the area, which is a haven for dog-walkers and those who enjoy spending time in nature, was earmarked in the 1980s to be developed as a residential area.

Now, the council have decided to dispose of the eucalyptus that are in the way of their plans for a new feria ground and car park.

Reports suggest that many found it ironic that on one of the hottest days Europe has ever experienced and with climate change a global concern, the Councillor suggested that that they should all “stand in the shadow of a eucalyptus” during the meeting in order to view the surveyor’s building plans in the shade.

Equally ironic, the protestors claimed, is the fact that there is already another fairground some five minutes away by car, but in a different municipality and the argument that Casares already has a fair ground in the village of Casares itself, did not seem to carry any weight.

Residents voiced their concern over the loss of this well-loved natural zone, many felt impassioned to protect the trees, the lungs of the planet with worries of resulting soil erosion, exposure to noise from the road, the loss of shade and the destruction of habitat for birds and animals, damage to the environment as well as the loss of a pleasant area to reconnect with nature.

A nine-year-old girl, Isabel, who was taking part in the meeting explained to the Councillor that she would never attend any fair that had been created on this land and that, to her, the 16 trees that had been killed in the last 24 hours may as well be people and that she believes the council has ‘murdered’ them.

The tree-clearing work is being carried out at a fast pace apparently to fit in with the council’s aim to hold their first fair there on July 27 and tarmac was being mixed to be poured as the emergency public consultation meeting of local taxpayers continued.

Considering that a fair will only take place for a few nights, they wondered what will become of the space during the rest of the year and does the creation of this ‘recinto fair’ merit such environmental destruction, particularly as these eucalyptus are the final trees remaining from the dwindling woodland in this coastal area and are the last of what used to be a large expanse of forest, half a century ago

Deforestation is, the protestors believe, something few residents in Casares Costa want. In other areas of Andalucia there are stricter rules on the pruning and felling of trees, but in Casares Costa there are no such rules as eucalyptus have no protection since they are deemed ‘non-indigenous’.

Councillor Pineda assured the increasingly perturbed crowd that the council would plant a few native trees on the edges of the feria ground and told those gathered that “no more trees will be felled by the council, for now, in this area”.

Attendees of the meeting were also very concerned about the likelihood that an international real estate developer which had purchased land close by, on the other side of the copse, near Venta La Choza, would fell all the large, established eucalyptus within their plot to carry out a proposed residential development.

Casares Costa save our trees, a Facebook group has been established for those who would like to join the pressure group.

