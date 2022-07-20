BREAKING NEWS: Acclaimed German director Dieter Wedel dies aged 82 with ongoing rape accusation

By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 12:24

Acclaimed German director Dieter Wedel dies aged 82 with ongoing rape accusation

German director Dieter Wedel has reportedly died aged 82, while in the middle of a rape accusation, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

Dieter Wedel, a legendary German director, with a pending rape accusation reportedly died on July 13, with the criminal proceedings being the reason for the delayed news.

The Munich Regional Court announced his death, but did not give any cause of death.

He had been charged last year by Germany’s public prosecutor’s office for an accusation of rape in 1996.

The accusation was made by actress Jany Tempel, who claimed he had raped her in a luxury hotel in Munich.

Dieter Wedel was known for producing “Der große Bellheim” and “Der Schattenmann” among other films.

Twitter has since flooded with tributes and comments on Dieter Wedel’s death:

“Dieter Wedel has died. I thought his films were great, such as Schattenmann or Bellheim.”

Dieter Wedel ist gestorben. Ich fand seine Filme großartig, so etwa den Schattenmann oder Bellheim. — Dr. Dr. Rainer Zitelmann (@RZitelmann) July 20, 2022

The director Dieter Wedel (82) is dead. He died in Hamburg on 13 July.

Der Regisseur Dieter Wedel (82) ist tot. Er starb bereits am 13. Juli in Hamburg.https://t.co/Ai69SZXSfz — Gesellschafterin (@LangERLEDIGT) July 20, 2022

“#DieterWedel is dead. The trial will now no longer take place. It would have been Germany’s only Weinstein case so far. Several women had accused Wedel of sexual violence. Why did the prosecution take so long?”

#DieterWedel ist tot. Das Gerichtsverfahren wird nun nicht mehr stattfinden. Es wäre Deutschlands bisher einziger Fall Weinstein gewesen. Mehrere Frauen hatten Wedel sexuelle Gewalt vorgeworfen. Warum ließ sich die Staatsanwaltschaft so lange Zeit?https://t.co/Y2fdqfBwpc — EMMA (@EMMA_Magazin) July 20, 2022

“Dieter #Wedel is not dead, Rallé @RalphStanger& Mini-Peni @jreichelt! THE WOKE MOB HAS FINALLY CANCELED HIM!!!!Wake up, sleep sheep!!!”

Dieter #Wedel ist nicht tot, Rallé @RalphStanger & Mini-Peni @jreichelt! DER WOKE MOB HAT IHN FINAL GECANCELT!!!! Wacht auf, ihr Schlafschafe!!! — Elena Marakova (@ElenaMarakov) July 20, 2022

“I had a good relationship, he didn’t do anything to me, he was friendly and I had nice programmes with him. Rest in peace. Dieter Wedel has passed away.”

ich hatte ein gutes Verhältnis, er hat mir nichts angetan, er war freundlich und es waren schöne Sendungen was ich mit ihm hatte. Ruhe in Frieden.

Dieter Wedel verstorben. pic.twitter.com/a97FyBgqnA — Gundi (@GundiGandhi) July 20, 2022

“The Munich I Regional Court wanted to announce if and when the rape trial against Dieter Wedel would take place. Now there will be no more trial, the director has died. Controversial star director: Dieter Wedel is dead”

Das Landgericht München I wollte mitteilen, ob und wann es zum Vergewaltigungsprozess gegen Dieter Wedel kommt. Nun wird es keine Verhandlung mehr geben, der Regisseur ist gestorben.

Umstrittener Star-Regisseur: Dieter Wedel ist tot https://t.co/arfFkPQXLN — Sabine Crook 🚴‍♀️🐰🐕💉💉💉💉 (@SabineCrook2) July 20, 2022

“Dieter #Wedel, director and alleged multiple sex offender is dead. #WELT subscribers back to completely normal and unproblematic:Simply doitsche Cameron Herrin.”

Dieter #Wedel, Regisseur und mutmaßlicher mehrfacher Sexualstraftäter ist tot. #WELT-Abonnenten wieder völlig normal und unproblematisch: Einfach doitsche Cameron Herrin. pic.twitter.com/CicryeSOg9 — Bundescancler (@Rakastaan) July 20, 2022

The news of the death of Dieter Wedel follows reports of former American NFL receiver Charles Johnson dying, aged 50, in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 19.

