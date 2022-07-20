BREAKING NEWS: Syria severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine in support of Russia Close
Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Acclaimed German director Dieter Wedel dies aged 82 with ongoing rape accusation

By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 12:24

Acclaimed German director Dieter Wedel dies aged 82 with ongoing rape accusation

German director Dieter Wedel has reportedly died aged 82, while in the middle of a rape accusation, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

Dieter Wedel, a legendary German director, with a pending rape accusation reportedly died on July 13, with the criminal proceedings being the reason for the delayed news.

The Munich Regional Court announced his death, but did not give any cause of death.

He had been charged last year by Germany’s public prosecutor’s office for an accusation of rape in 1996.

The accusation was made by actress Jany Tempel, who claimed he had raped her in a luxury hotel in Munich.

Dieter Wedel was known for producing “Der große Bellheim” and “Der Schattenmann” among other films.

Twitter has since flooded with tributes and comments on Dieter Wedel’s death:

“Dieter Wedel has died. I thought his films were great, such as Schattenmann or Bellheim.”

Credit: Twitter @RZitelmann

The director Dieter Wedel (82) is dead. He died in Hamburg on 13 July.

Credit: Twitter @LangERLEDIGT

“#DieterWedel is dead. The trial will now no longer take place. It would have been Germany’s only Weinstein case so far. Several women had accused Wedel of sexual violence. Why did the prosecution take so long?”

Credit: Twitter @EMMA_Magazin

“Dieter #Wedel is not dead, Rallé @RalphStanger& Mini-Peni @jreichelt! THE WOKE MOB HAS FINALLY CANCELED HIM!!!!Wake up, sleep sheep!!!”

Credit: Twitter @ElenaMarakov

“I had a good relationship, he didn’t do anything to me, he was friendly and I had nice programmes with him. Rest in peace. Dieter Wedel has passed away.”

Credit: Twitter @GundiGandhi

“The Munich I Regional Court wanted to announce if and when the rape trial against Dieter Wedel would take place. Now there will be no more trial, the director has died. Controversial star director: Dieter Wedel is dead”

Credit: Twitter @SabineCrook2

“Dieter #Wedel, director and alleged multiple sex offender is dead. #WELT subscribers back to completely normal and unproblematic:Simply doitsche Cameron Herrin.”

Credit: Twitter @Rakastaan

Credit: Twitter @96Hexe96

The news of the death of Dieter Wedel follows reports of former American NFL receiver Charles Johnson dying, aged 50, in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading