WATCH: Boris Johnson turns Arnold Schwarzenegger in final Parliament appearance as Prime Minister. Image: ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com

PIERS MORGAN lead reactions the Arnold Schwarzenegger inspired performance from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his in final Parliament appearing as PM.

In a “suitably ludicrous end to an absurd premiership”, Boris Johnson quoted the Hollywood megastar in his last words to Parliament as Prime Minister. Boris resigned from his position on Thursday, July 7.

‘While Tory MPs gave him a roaring standing ovation – after terminating him for being useless’ Boris Johnson said “Hasta la vista, baby!”

Outspoken TV host Piers said: “‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ chortles Boris Johnson in his last words to Parliament as Prime Minister, while Tory MPs give him a roaring standing ovation – after terminating him for being useless. A suitably ludicrous end to an absurd premiership.”

Among his parting comment, the resigned PM said: “I want to use last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor.

“Number One: Stay close to the Americans. Stick up for the Ukrainians. Stick up for freedom and democracy…

“Remember above all: It’s not Twitter that counts…

“Hasta la vista, baby!”

Following his appearance in Parliament, videos began circulating online with a mixed reaction of comments.

“Boris Johnson is resigning in disgrace for promoting a known sexual predator, enabling them to grope more victims, signed off with “Hasta La Vista Baby”, and Tory MPs clapped him out!” Femi Sorry wrote.

“Speaker Lindsay Hoyle thought this deserved an exception to the no-clapping rule.”

Lewis Goodall wrote: “Boris Johnson leaves the Commons saying “hasta la vista, baby.”

“Then receives applause only from his own side.

“Viewers may recall the very side which removed the Prime Minister only a week or so ago, many of whom writing letters in the strongest possible terms against him.”

He added: “The terminator reference (I’ll be back) coupled with his passing “mission accomplished, for now” will make his would be successors sweat. Just as he’s been a deeply unconventional prime minister, seems certain he’ll be a deeply unconventional former one.

“Johnson’s final words showed little sign of introspection: “We’ve helped – I’ve helped – get this country through a pandemic, and helped save another country from barbarism. And, frankly, that’s enough to be going on with. Mission largely accomplished – for now.”

He also noted that former Prime Minister Theresa May did not join in the applause.

Another said: “Legend. 🙌”

