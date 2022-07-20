By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 14:45

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom begins construction of Egypt's first nuclear plant

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has started the construction of Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

The news of Russia’s Rosatom beginning the construction of Egypt’s first nuclear power plant was reported by an official working at the state-owned company according to TASS.

“We have started (the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt),” the official said.

The El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will be Rosatom’s first major project in Africa, as well as Egypt’s first nuclear power plant.

Located on the coastlines of the Mediterranean Sea, the nuclear plant is set to be built in the city of El-Dabaa in the Governorate of Matrouh.

The plant will be made up of four units, with a capacity of 1200 MW, equipped with a Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor.

The technology is reportedly the latest in nuclear power plant tech, having been used with success in other countries.

The total cost of construction of the plant is reportedly $30 billion. Egypt will be provided with a state export loan of $25 billion which will cover 85 per cent of the work.

The remaining expenses are expected to be paid by the Egyptian side using private investors.

The news follows reports of the US-based Institute for War Studies (ISW) claiming that Russia is using a nuclear threat in a bid to annex Ukraine’s occupied territories.

