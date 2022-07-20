Covid numbers in Spain show a continued decline in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 0:55

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health show that the incidence rate in Spain is still dropping.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, July 19, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows a continued decline in the accumulated incidence rate among the over-60s age group. However, today’s report only includes data from Friday and Sunday.

It now stands at 1,018 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a fall of 140 points since last Friday, July 15. Hospital occupancy remains below 10 per cent, specifically, it is 9.64 per cent, alleviating the level of risk with only 134 new admissions since Friday.

Last Tuesday, July 12, the incidence rate had fallen for the first time since June 10, which caused the hospital occupancy rate to fall below the 10 per cent threshold. That brought the risk level down from what is considered high risk, to return to medium risk.

The number of hospitalised patients remains high, almost double that of last month, with a total of 11,579. Intensive care units have gone from 5.8 per cent occupancy to 6.3 per cent, with 547 Covid patients critical.

Those over 80 years of age have the highest level of risk of contagion, with an incidence of 1,451 cases. They are followed by septuagenarians on 1,058), while the lowest level of transmission recorded is that of those in their sixties, at 762.

A total of 41,683 new infections have been reported by the communities throughout Spain from Friday to Sunday. Of this number, 23,226 are citizens aged 60 and over, data that reveal a slowdown in the number of infections in this group. It had exceeded 40,000 in each previous report during the peak of this wave caused by the advance of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron.

In those over 59 years of age, the 7-day incidence also continues to decline. It has fallen from 477 to 391 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which indicates that the epidemiological decline should continue in the coming days.

Another 382 deaths have been registered in the last 7 days, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic in Spain to 109,642. The mortality rate from Covid in citizens aged 60 years and lower until 3.7 per cent, compared to 4.7 per cent just over three months ago.

