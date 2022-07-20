By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 0:29

Image of firefighters tacking the fire in Algatocin. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Plan Infoca has declared the forest fire in the Malaga municipality of Algatocin ‘extinguished’.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 20 at 00.21

At exactly midnight on Tuesday, July 19, Plan Infoca tweeted that the forest fire that had broken out in the Malaga municipality of Algatocin had been ‘extinguished’. This incredibly professional and outstanding Andalucian body simply commented with the hashtag #UnoMas (#One More).

Tuesday, July 19 at 9:52pm

Plan Infoca has declared the outbreak of another forest fire in Malaga province this evening, Tuesday, July 19. It was reported via its official Twitter profile @Plan_INFOCA at 8:08pm. This latest blaze is in the municipality of Algatocin, located inland, about 30km from the town of Ronda.

The Andalucian firefighting experts have deployed ground personnel along with aerial means. As reported by Plan Infoca, fighting the fire from the air they have a Super Puma helicopter, a semi-heavy helicopter, a Kamov, a light helicopter.

On the ground, they have a group of specialized forest firefighters, a BRICA technician, two operations technicians, two BRICA (Brigada de Reinforcement Contra Incendios), and an environmental officer involved.

At 8:44 Infoca tweeted that they were still fighting the fire:

With the number of fires this region of Malaga has suffered in the last 12 months, some people on social media are already questioning how it can be possible. One user tweeted: “This is no longer normal all in the same area… Pujerra, Jubrique and now Algatocín….”, which translated means: “This is no longer normal all in the same area… Pujerra, Jubrique and now Algatocin….”.

Esto ya no es normal todos en la misma zona… Pujerra, Jubrique y ahora Algatocín…. — Simón Ruiz Ruvira (@RuizRuvira) July 19, 2022

Another user tweeted in the same thread, translated to English, they commented: ” Doesn’t it seem like there is an arsonist on the loose in the province (at least)? All fires start in areas or at times where it can get complicated #IFMijas one of the hottest days of the heat wave, this one now in the late afternoon where the aerial means will not be able to last until sunset, the #IFSierraBermeja started in several foci at the same time in a very complicated area. .. I don’t know, it makes you think.”

No da la sensación de que hay algún piromano suelto en la provincia (al menos)?? Todos los incendios comienzan en zonas o en horas donde se puede complicar. #IFMijas uno de los días más calurosos de la ola de calor, este ahora a final de la tarde dónde los medios [sigue] — Miguel López González (@MigueLpzGlez) July 19, 2022

