By Guest Writer • 20 July 2022 • 15:35

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo won his defamation case Credit: Government of Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR Chief Minister wins significant damages from Vox MP for defamation in a hearing held in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.

Fabian Picardo has welcomed the judgement dated July 15 in his favour which saw him being awarded £20,000 in his case against Augustin Rosety Fernandez de Castro who is one of the Vox political party members of the Spanish Parliament.

The Chief Minister took action against the publication in Gibraltar of a series of Tweets that were highly defamatory, untrue statements relating to Mr Picardo in relation to his role as Chief Minister the Gibraltar Government.

The tweets effectively accused him of being involved in smuggling and money laundering as well as being ‘in cahoots’ with ministers who are members of the PSOE party in Spain.

All monies recovered will be donated to a Gibraltar charity and enforcement proceedings will now follow in Spain.

Costs have also been ordered to be paid by Mr Rosety, with the sums to be assessed by the Court at a subsequent hearing.

Previously Mr Picardo had successfully enforced a libel damages award against now defunct political party Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) in Spain and subsequently leaders of that party were charged with fraud.

Fabian Picardo said: “The judgement of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar exposes the untrue and defamatory comments by a member of the Spanish far-right Party Vox for what they are: lies and fabrications, with no basis whatsoever in reality.

“The Government of Gibraltar for as long as I am Chief Minister of Gibraltar will never allow those who seek to defame us and do us harm to tarnish Gibraltar’s good name or the reputation of the good people of Gibraltar.”

