BREAKING: Gunman in Douvres France kills five members of a family including children

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 July 2022 • 17:19

A 22-year-old man has shot and killed five members of the same family, including three children, in Douvres (Ain), near Ambérieu-en-Bugey, France.

The horrific incident happened late on Tuesday, July 19 in France’s Douvres, however, police were not able to make contact with the man, who remained in the victim’s house, until Wednesday, July 20.

The National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), the elite police tactical unit of the French National Gendarmerie, were dispatched to the scene from Dijon shortly before 7 am on Wednesday, July 20.

After trying to negotiate with the young man, GIGN shot the man dead.

Local news outlets originally reported that the attack was racially motivated, although further reports appear to suggest that the man was the son of the father from a previous marriage or relationship.

According to the mayor of the town, the 22-year-old killed a couple and three children, including two girls aged 17 and 15 and a 5-year-old boy who had resided in Douvres since July 2021. The man did not live with the family.

French police cordoned off the area and laid out a large perimeter around the centre of the village, which is home to around a thousand residents.

The news of the killings comes after one person was shot dead and four people were injured in a shooting incident at a shisha bar in France’s capital of Paris on Monday, July 18.

This is a breaking news story, we will bring you further updates when the information is made available.

