By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 14:16

Just Stop Oil protesters blockade UK's M25 in response to extreme climate change Credit: Twitter @JustStop_Oil

Just Stop Oil protesters have blockaded the UK’s M25, in a response to extreme climate change, by climbing up on motorway signs, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

The UK’s M25 is closed due to Just Stop Oil protesters raising awareness for “extreme climate change”, as reported by London live on Twitter:

“The #M25 in Thurrock between J30 and J31 has been closed while police respond to Just Stop Oil protesters on the gantries overhead.”

“Five Just Stop Oil supporters have caused disruption on the M25 in three places by climbing on the gantries that support overhead signs.”

“They are demanding that the government calls an immediate halt to new oil and gas projects in the UK. @JustStop_Oil #JustStopOil #M25”

Just Stop Oil have also taken to Twitter stating:

“All time temperature records are being obliterated, thousands of people are expected to die from heatstroke and @UKParliament are too busy fighting among themselves to even care.”

“DO NOT BE A BYSTANDER! Step up into action. WE MUST ACT QUICKLY. WE MUST #JUSTSTOPOIL.”

One user responded: “Getting prison time for this, wow how stupid”

A further tweet by Just Stop Oil read:

“🚘THE M25 IS A SIGHT OF CIVIL RESISTENCE🚘 By continuing to allow and expand fossil fuel production our government are sealing our fate.”

“We refuse for our species to fall victim to the profit driven destruction of our only home.#LondonsBurning #JustStopOil #M25 #40C”

To which one Twitter user responded:

“I hope you’re just as passionate about your uses of palm and coconut oil uses on the daily. Ummm. Probably not at all. The biggest Co2 collectors are being culled and all you care about is causing a traffic jam and a huge pocket of air pollution. 👍👍👍 good job buds”

Twitter has also began to flood with jokes and parody tweets on the climate protest, with a parody RAF account posting:

“Photo of the Day: A pair of Mi-LF800bs helicopter gunships patrol the M25 in search of #JustStopOil protestors as part of Operation Crusty-Soapdodger. The solar powered Mi-LF800bs from 7175 Sqn cost just £800.85mil per plane”

To which another Twitter user responded:

“oh they use the same helicopters to film the Tour de France in Belgium. Unfortunately a few riders have lost limbs due to the pilots getting a bit too close at times. Stage 49 was once won by a headless cyclist called Brian. (Life of Brian is based on his story).”

The news follows reports of climate activist group Just Stop Oil blocking access to a motorway services station in Surrey during morning rush hour traffic, causing chaos on the M25 on April 28.

